Fun-packed weekend ahead at 'We Love Tamworth'

The weekend of fun for the whole family is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 7-8 from 10am.

Full details are available at https://www.tamworth.gov.uk/index.php/countdown-years-we-love-tamworth

This year the event will see the return of the performance stage hosting live local talent including Youth Battle of the Bands winners Pulse, headlining on the Saturday, plus runners-up band Rory and the Revellers performing live.

We Love Tamworth

Tamworth Borough Council has announced that due to the success of re-launched Youth Battle of the Bands, the competition will return next year with the age of contestants extended to 25-years-old.

Councillor Lewis Smith, Portfolio holder for people services, engagement and leisure for Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re excited to host We Love Tamworth for the 12th year. Each year the event grows more popular with residents and visitors to our town.

“This year’s event has all the much-loved features from previous years, as well as some very special extras, such as coracle making workshops and a large stage to host live entertainment and music.

“It has become a great day out and a firm favourite among people of all ages. This year we are especially delighted to welcome our Youth Battle of the Bands winners and finalist to the live stage, promoting our amazing local young talent.”