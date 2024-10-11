Popular Staffordshire pub reopens with revamped menu after extensive refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Woodman Inn on Duck Lane in Bilbrook re-launched as a Greene King Pub on October 5 with a newly refreshed interior and open-plan layout.

The pub has been reconfigured with a new open-plan layout to increase capacity, while the outdoor area has also received an upgrade and added space for an additional 430 covers.

The Woodman Inn’s new menu includes something for everyone, with pub classics being joined by a senior menu, a weekend breakfast menu, and a bottomless brunch running Thursday through Sunday.

A stand-out feature of the food offering is the new small plates tapas menu, with deals including three for £15 or five for £25.

The Woodman Inn has reopened after a six-figure refurbishment

Behind the bar, the pub now boasts an extended range of beers and ales, including the new Greene King beer Level Head and Thatcher’s Fusion, while the pub has installed TVs around the pub for live sports.

The pub is looking to sponsor a local darts team and will feature a packed entertainment schedule, with Senior Bingo on Mondays, followed by Quiz Night on Tuesdays, while Wednesdays offer a chance to win your bill back with Win It Wednesday.

Fridays celebrate with Fizz Friday, while Saturdays focus on sports and Sundays wrap up the week with a traditional roast.

The outside area has also enjoyed an extensive refurbishment

Chloe Moyle, general manager of The Woodman Inn, said: “Our team at The Woodman Inn is excited to re-open our doors to the public and welcome back customers both old and new.

“The revamp will bring a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

The Woodman Inn is now accepting reservations for special occasions, including an exclusive new champagne table.

The inside of the pub is light and bright and comfortable

For more information, go to greeneking.co.uk/pubs/west-midlands/woodman-inn.