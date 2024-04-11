Jobs on offer as new family attraction welcomes over 10,000 visitors in first month

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn in Brewood, Staffordshire, opened on March 11.

Owned and managed by the Chillington Hall estate, the play barn is inspired by local history – youngsters have the chance to hide inside and climb to the top of the historic centrepiece in the form of a mock oak tree inspired by the one that King Charles II is said to have hidden inside at Boscobel House, as he fled Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester.

And the attraction is now looking for more hospitality and catering workers, with people being urged to apply.

Under the stewardship of general manager, Sophie Galantini, who has more than 15 years' experience in hospitality, the team is off to a good start having already hired 24 members who live locally.

Sophie said: “I love the buzz of a busy restaurant, nothing is more important than making sure our customers are enjoying themselves, and we think it’s important our visitors enjoy a meal that is tasty and nutritious.”

General manager Sophie Galantini serving food and drinks

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn’s food and drink menu prides itself on healthy and fresh options, using locally sourced ingredients.

For breakfast, families can choose from Tessa’s homemade granola, shakshuka or mixed berry pancakes, with a tasty poke or falafel bowl, crispy thai beef salad or Chillington beef burger for lunch.

Sandwich options range from the honey glazed ham ciabatta to the Reuben Panini and the Caprese Panini.

The ‘Little Acorns’ menu for children offers mini breakfasts as well as hearty mains to fuel them for their big day out.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Options include lightly dusted cod, grilled chicken or sausage served with classic sides, several pasta dishes, plus toasted sandwiches, mini pizzas and sandwich boxes where youngsters can choose five items for themselves.

People can also head outside to the hut which in warm weather serves stone baked pizzas.

Tessa Giffard, custodian of Chillington Hall and estate and owner of Hockerhill, said, “Creating a menu that is wholesome, healthy, enjoyed by children and affordable, is absolutely crucial to the team here at Hockerhill.

"We source locally as much as possible, with a significant amount of fresh produce and beef coming directly from Chillington Estate itself.”

Anyone interested in a job at the attraction can email their CV to info@hockerhill.com

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn is open daily, with last entry at 4pm on a weekday and 3pm on a weekend or public holiday.