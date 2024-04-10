Lichfield Festival 2024: Event promises to be diverse with multi-talented line-up

Lichfield Festival 2024, is set to be one of the most talented events this year as they announce a whole host of fantastic and fabulous artists to take to the stage in July.

The line-up, which was released earlier this week, promises a range of multi-talented artists, ranging from a full Welsh orchestra to ukuleles, jazz, dance and theatre.

Headline acts for the event include the multi-talented folk singer and Mercury Music Prize nominee, Seth Lakeman, and swash-buckling sea-shanty singers The Longest Johns, all backed by an all-singing, all-plucking spectacle that is George Hinchcliffe's Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain.

Ballet Cymru are also one of the ballet groups to feature at the popular festival

Also appearing as headliners for the event will be the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and renowned baroque violinist and Associate Artist, Rachel Podger, who will play Vivaldi's legendary The Four Seasons, to open the festival.

In theatre, Ballet Cymru will perform their exquisite Romeo and Juliet, shadowed by cabaret formers Jessica Walker and Joseph Atkins.

Also performing theatre at the festival will be Lesley Smith, who will perform the story of Mary Queen of Scots, recorder quartet, Palisander with a historical concert experience which follows the wives of King Henry VIII, and The Lord Chamberlain's men, who will perform Shakespeare's Hamlet.

BBC's National Ochestra of Wales will also feature at the festival

The 2024 event will also see the return of Lichfield Festival's popular Midlands Choir of the Year, with the final taking place in the cathedral.

At the festival's climax will also be an amazing Festival Fireworks display, which is free for all to see at Beacon Park on Friday, July 12.

Lichfield Festival runs from July 4 to July 14, with general booking for the event starting on April 25 and priority booking for Friends from April 11.

For more information on the event and for a full list of performers, please visit the Lichfield Festival website.