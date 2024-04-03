Super hero comics make more than £13,000 at Lichfield auction

Mainly dating back to the 1960s, the collection of mostly Marvel comics was uncovered at a house clearance in Sutton Coldfield by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Going under the hammer at The Lichfield Auction Centre, the comics earned the distinction of ‘white glove’ – meaning every issue sold.

A single lot comprising more than 1,500 comics predominantly from the 1960s and 1970s fetched an amazing £8,400.

This included iconic characters such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America, The Mighty Thor, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Avengers, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, Howard The Duck and Conan The Barbarian.

A further 42 lots featured comics sold separately or in small groups.

These included such Marvel highlights as Fantastic Four issues #48, #49 and #50, featuring the first appearances of the Silver Surfer and Galactus, selling at £580 and Werewolf By Night #32 and #33, featuring the first appearance of Moon Knight, making £440.

The Silver Surfer #1 – the first solo Silver Surfer comic – sold at £320 and issue #4 made £260.

Other single comics included The Amazing Spider-Man issue #50 – featuring the first appearance of the Kingpin – sold at £280 and Sub-Mariner #1 – the first Silver Age solo Sub-Mariner comic – made £130.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: “What a fittingly fantastic result for a marvellous collection which thrilled our comics department.

“After coming to light in a loft during a house clearance in Sutton Coldfield, they were carefully brought down and transported to The Lichfield Auction Centre for the team to carefully check through every single one.

“A huge amount of work went into the cataloguing and there were some exciting scenes in the saleroom at Fradley as the hammer came down again and again.”

To book a free valuation of items of all types, call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk.