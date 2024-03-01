Express & Star
Actors to embark on journey of a lifetime as new play travels to Staffordshire theatre

A new play is coming to a Staffordshire theatre later this month.

By Lisa O'Brien
George Kemp, Amy Revelle and Michael Dylan in Original Theatre's The Time Machine - A Comedy

Original Theatre is bringing Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s hit play The Time Machine – A Comedy to the Lichfield Garrick Theatre from March 19-23.

It is on tour direct from a highly acclaimed season at London’s Park Theatre.

The play will star Michael Dylan (Wilf), Amy Revelle (Offside) and George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again).

From the team behind the smash-hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Time Machine - A Comedy is directed by Orla O’Loughlin and designed by Fred Meller, with lighting design by Colin Grenfell and sound design by Greg Clarke.

H G Wells’ comic deadly serious masterpiece will never be the same again as the hapless actors embark on a journey of a lifetime.

Tickets cost between £26 and 28.

To find out more, visit lichfieldgarrick.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-time-machine-a-comedy/3247

