'Unbelievable!': YouTube star travels six hours for Staffordshire's famous Spud Man

Ben Newman, better known as Spud Man, has attracted around 2.7 million followers on his TikTok page where he goes by the name 'spudarmy'.

The social media sensation sells jacket potatoes in Tamworth town centre where he has been for 21 years, with hungry customers travelling from far and wide to try the famous spuds.

Among those who have made a long trip to visit Spud Man is video content creator, Brandon Bennett-Stewart.

Social media star Brandon Bennett-Stewart made a six-hour round trip for the spuds. Credit: brxndonio

Brandon has 425,000 Youtube subscribers and more than 170,000 TikTok followers, going by the name Brandonio.

The Youtube star documented his six hour round-trip to the jacket potato seller where he described the spuds as "unbelievable".

Ben Newman, aka Spud Man

In a video posted to his TikTok account – which has been viewed more than 536,000 times – Brandon queued for around 25 minutes before walking away with six potatoes, featuring toppings from cheese and beans to chicken curry and pulled pork.

In the video, Brandon said: "Me and my sister are travelling six hours to go to Spud Man to try these potatoes – they best be worth it."

Upon tasting the spuds, the content creator added: "I love cheese and beans, it is unreal. So plain, but so good.

"The chicken curry with crispy onions is unbelievable, but you also can't go wrong with a classic cheese and beans."