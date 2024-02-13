Arts festival to bring together magic, live music and interesting talks

Codsall Community Arts Festival, which is now in its 46th year, will run from March 11-23.

This year the event has introduced a family evening featuring Bertie Pearce and his fun-filled evening of magic and laughter as he guides the audience through A Spoonful of Magic.

There is music to cater for all tastes from a vocal harmony duo to jazz, a string quartet and a swing band.

Speakers include a history presentation from Dan Cruickshank, an expert in world history and architecture who regularly appears on television; natural history from Wildlife Kate (Kate MacRae) and Japanese Art from Wolverhampton artist Keith Oram.

Wrekin Arts Society is sponsoring the Keith Oram event.

Codsall Dramatic Society will be presenting Haywire by Eric Chappell while Lesley Smith, the renowned historian and actress will perform Elizabeth I at her political zenith.

Lyn Lockley, from the festival committee, said: "It is very well supported by surrounding villages as well as the wider conurbation.

"The biennial festival is very much a community enterprise and the help of local shops, pubs, libraries, RAF Cosford, garden centres, schools etc cannot be underestimated.

"Organised by a small group of volunteers we aim to offer an eclectic range of events which will appeal to a wide audience at affordable ticket prices."

She added: "Many of the events offer opportunities for a Q&A session.

"From past experience we know that the audience will have researched the subject and the questions will be quite searching."

The shows take place at venues in Codsall and the surrounding area.

More details, including ticket prices, can be found at codsallartsfestival.org.uk or email codsallartsfestival@gmail.com