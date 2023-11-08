Ice rink among highlights of Tamworth's festive celebrations

Tamworth Borough Council has announced a whole range of activities including a brand-new free trail search for the life-sized nutcrackers hidden around the town centre, which takes place from November 26 to December 31.

Those who find all the nutcracker characters can enter into a prize draw and free activity packs with clues are available to collect from Tamworth Assembly Rooms Box Office and the Castle Gatehouse from November 20.

Visitors are also invited to enjoy the full festive spirit from December 18-24 at Tamworth’s first open-air, eco-friendly, synthetic ice rink at the Castle Grounds.

Also, during the week before Christmas, children can meet Santa in his grotto at the Castle Stables, located at Holloway.

The whole list of activities can be found at visittamworth.co.uk

Councilor Paul Turner, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth has so much to offer visitors this festive season. We have everything from Christmas shopping, Christmas movies, market stalls, live music and performances, party nights and so much more.

“This year we have some new attractions including the nutcracker trail, an open-air ice rink and new tree decorations. Don’t miss out on all the festive fun, there really is something for everyone on offer.”