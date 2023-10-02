Rare replica of James Bond villain Francisco Scaramanga’s iconic golden gun to go under hammer

Tony Swift

The 18ct gold-plated limited edition collectors’ piece is a 1:1 accurate recreation of the famous weapon from the 1974 movie The Man With The Golden Gun, starring Roger Moore and Christopher Lee.

The reproduction has the rare distinction of being #001 of just 1,000 released worldwide by Factory Entertainment in 2010.

Consigned by Tony Swift, following a valuation at The Lichfield Auction Centre, it is due to go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers as Lot 7 on Monday, October 23, estimated at £1,500 to £2,000.

The memorabilia

Officially licensed by Bond film producers Danjaq LLC and EON Productions, the 9.5ins long non-firing replica breaks down into separate components just like the original prop – a fountain pen (barrel), cigarette lighter (chamber), cigarette case (grip) and cufflink (trigger).

In excellent condition, the reproduction is packaged in its original box along with display case, stand, all paperwork and single ‘golden bullet’ engraved ‘007’, again as seen in the film.

Mr Swift, a collector of film props and movie memorabilia, bought the piece from new in 2010 and said: “I’d heard they were being put on the market and saw it online.

“When it arrived I couldn't believe I had been lucky enough to get number 001.

“I did originally have it on display in its Perspex case in another cabinet – it's never been out in the open or repeatedly assembled and disassembled – but for the past seven years it's been sitting boxed up in a wardrobe, which seems a shame.”

Mr Swift worked as a news photographer for 25 years in total, covering areas including Walsall, Great Barr, Cannock, Burntwood, Lichfield, Rugeley, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

Tony Swift and Sarah Williams

An Australian ‘day bill’ cinema poster for The Man With The Golden Gun, also from Tony’s collection, follows the golden gun in the same sale as Lot 8.

Although a Roger Moore fan, Mr Swift said he prefers the grittier 007 films of the Daniel Craig era.

“Craig or Connery are probably my favourite 007 actors but when it comes to vintage Bond movies I do have a soft spot for The Man With The Golden Gun,” he added.

The famous gun

“Christopher Lee was brilliant as Francisco Scaramanga and, to this day, remains regarded as one of the best Bond villains of all time, a genuine match for 007.

“He had some superb lines and, of course, he also possessed arguably the most iconic weapon in the entire series.”

“The replica is a stunning recreation of one of the series’ most iconic weapons, which continues to be part of the wider Bond-iverse thanks to its inclusion in 007 video games,” said auctioneer Richard Winterton. “It would form the golden centrepiece to any collection of film memorabilia but is an especially impressive item for the serious James Bond enthusiast.”

Richard Winterton with the memorabilia

The golden gun features as Lot 7 in Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Antiques & Home Sale on October 23, starting at 9.30am at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, WS13 8NF.