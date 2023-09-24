Tamworth business puts kettle on ahead of special Macmillan Coffee Morning

Kyle Raffo

Embello will open its doors to customers, suppliers, key businesspeople, dignitaries and members of the local community on Friday, September 29, for a tea, coffee and cake extravaganza.

Festivities will be running throughout the day from 9am, including fun and games for the whole family, as well as an abundance of delicious cakes and hot drinks.

There will also be a bake-off style competition among members of the Embello team and anyone who fancies themselves as ‘star baker’ and would like to bring their showstopper creation with them on the day.

Prizes will be up for grabs for the best cake and entries just need to be brought along before judging at 12pm.

Visitors will also be able to design their own personalised T-shirts or mugs, which will then be made while they wait, by the expert Embello team.

The event is being sponsored by M&S and Costa and all coffee, cakes and printed merchandise will be in exchange for donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kyle Raffo, owner of the business based on Tame Valley Industrial Estate, said: “We’ve set ourselves the goal of hosting the biggest Macmillan Coffee Morning event in the region and would love it if we could welcome around 500 people throughout the day. We know it’s a bold target, but we like to be ambitious!

“To that end, we extend a warm welcome to people of all ages who would like to come along for some fun and festivities, to see where we make all our printed merchandise, have a go at creating their own designs and of course consume lots of coffee and cake.

“We’ve arranged a bit of a bake-off style competition and it’s creating quite the buzz in the office already. We’d welcome entries from anyone else in the local area who’d like the chance to win a top prize as well as doing their bit for charity.

“As a business which has been supported by Tamworth for many years, we’re always looking for opportunities to give back. We’ve taken part in Macmillan Coffee Mornings in the past but not for a while, and not on this scale.