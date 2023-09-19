Two popular tv shows set to film in Lichfield next month

Richard Winterton will be starring in Bargain Hunt

The BBC’s Antiques Road Trip comes to The Lichfield Auction Centre for the first time on Monday, October 9, to film with Richard Winterton Auctioneers

And a few weeks later the family firm welcomes back Bargain Hunt on Tuesday, October 31.

Both shows are filming during the Antiques & Home Sales taking place on those days and people are invited to come along and watch the auction action at the Wood End Lane saleroom at Fradley Park, from 9am.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on both days and is inviting people to his saleroom.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Antiques Road Trip team for the first time and are delighted to be welcoming back our friends at Bargain Hunt,” he said. “Bargain Hunt was last with us at Fradley in February when we filmed the popular Coronation Special which aired in May.

“For this upcoming visit, I’m happy to say that once again Christmas will be coming early to Lichfield on October 31.