Two popular tv shows set to film in Lichfield next month

By Matthew PanterLichfieldStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

TV cameras will be filming two of the UK’s most popular antiques programmes in Lichfield next month.

Richard Winterton will be starring in Bargain Hunt

The BBC’s Antiques Road Trip comes to The Lichfield Auction Centre for the first time on Monday, October 9, to film with Richard Winterton Auctioneers

And a few weeks later the family firm welcomes back Bargain Hunt on Tuesday, October 31.

Both shows are filming during the Antiques & Home Sales taking place on those days and people are invited to come along and watch the auction action at the Wood End Lane saleroom at Fradley Park, from 9am.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on both days and is inviting people to his saleroom.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Antiques Road Trip team for the first time and are delighted to be welcoming back our friends at Bargain Hunt,” he said. “Bargain Hunt was last with us at Fradley in February when we filmed the popular Coronation Special which aired in May.

“For this upcoming visit, I’m happy to say that once again Christmas will be coming early to Lichfield on October 31.

“On that date we will be filming the Bargain Hunt Christmas Specials at Fradley so do feel free to bring along some Christmassy attire or festive accessories to help make the episode a real Christmas cracker.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

