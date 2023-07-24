Rum and reggae festival to bring Caribbean flavour to the heart of Stafford

Hogarths in Stafford is hosting a Caribbean fiesta next month.

Hogarth's Rum & Reggae Festival will host cocktail masterclasses and traditional games and visitors can also enjoy reggae-inspired music and dance performances.

Local street food vendors will be on hand to immerse guests in the vibrant Caribbean culture with authentic cuisine, from tacos to jerk chicken.

A spokesperson for Hogarth's said: "Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythms, tantalising flavours, and laid-back vibes of the Caribbean islands, as Hogarths takes over the high-street, transforming it into a tropical paradise, with plenty of space to sit down, keep covered, drink and party under the festoon lights!

"This is your passport to paradise, as Hogarth’s Rum & Reggae Festival promises an unforgettable journey to the essence of the Caribbean, right here in the heart of Stafford."