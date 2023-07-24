Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rum and reggae festival to bring Caribbean flavour to the heart of Stafford

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Comments

A Stafford pub is bringing a taste of the Caribbean to the high street next month by hosting "the fiesta of all fiestas".

Hogarths in Stafford is hosting a Caribbean fiesta next month.
Hogarths in Stafford is hosting a Caribbean fiesta next month.

Hogarth's Rum & Reggae Festival will host cocktail masterclasses and traditional games and visitors can also enjoy reggae-inspired music and dance performances.

Local street food vendors will be on hand to immerse guests in the vibrant Caribbean culture with authentic cuisine, from tacos to jerk chicken.

A spokesperson for Hogarth's said: "Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythms, tantalising flavours, and laid-back vibes of the Caribbean islands, as Hogarths takes over the high-street, transforming it into a tropical paradise, with plenty of space to sit down, keep covered, drink and party under the festoon lights!

"This is your passport to paradise, as Hogarth’s Rum & Reggae Festival promises an unforgettable journey to the essence of the Caribbean, right here in the heart of Stafford."

The festival will run over August 26-29. For more information, go to facebook.com/HogarthsStafford.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
What's On
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News