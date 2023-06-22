Notification Settings

Beach returns to Lichfield Cathedral for summer holidays

LichfieldStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

The UK's most land locked cathedral is all set to welcome back the beach this summer.

The beach is making its way back to the cathedral this summer

Back by popular demand, the beach will be returning to Lichfield Cathedral from July 22 to September 3.

Sand, decking, deck chairs, children’s activities and refreshments will be available throughout the school summer holidays for everyone to enjoy. There is no charge to visit the beach, with free children’s activities organised alongside it.

Every weekday during the school holidays, from 10am to noon, Lichfield Cathedral will be hosting a free Craft Club for children and big children alike. Each week will see a different activity, with the opportunity to create artwork that will be on display in the Cathedral during the autumn installation ‘Journey Through Creation’.

Children will be making light catchers from recycled materials, fish, feathers, clouds, and much more.

New for 2023, Lichfield Cathedral adds the water element to the beach. Every Monday and Friday during the school holidays, from 10am to noon, there will be water play on the West Front, perfect for families with younger children.

Also installed during the summer will be an art installation Wellspring, by Carolynn White. Wellspring will feature representations of water cascading and bursting from the font, representing new life and refreshment for the body and soul. The artwork will be installed in the summer and added to with children’s creations during the Craft Club.

The Right Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, would like to invite everyone to come along.

“Come for the day, bring a picnic, and enjoy the sand trickling through your toes. Join in with children and adults alike, making sandcastles, sunbathing, and simply enjoying relaxing in one another’s company," she said.

"Life is tough at the moment, with worries about household bills and the cost of living. Child-like play is good for us grown-ups as well as the little ones. Please know that you are always welcome at Lichfield Cathedral – your cathedral.”

