Amateur dramatic group bringing Hello, Dolly! to Rugeley

Members of Rugeley Musical Theatre Company rehearsing for Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Dolly! will be running at the Rugeley Rose Theatre from June 7-10, with shows starting at 7.30pm.

The musical, first performed in 1964, follows main character Dolly as she match-makes the other characters in her life, as well as herself, during a marvellous day in New York.

The principle cast includes Elaine Bradbury as Dolly Levi, Dan Jones as Horace Vandergelder, Matt Hunt as Cornelius Hackle, Sean Howden as Barnaby Tucker, Stacey Phillips as Irene Molloy and Hana Bradbury as Minnie Fay.

This is the first time most of the production team for Hello Dolly have lead a musical with Rugeley Musical Theatre Company, with the exception of Matt Hunt who is musical directing as well as playing Cornelius.

The production team is made up of directors Kittie James and Charlie Evans, choreographers Maria Bishop and Faye Bolan, and musical directors Matt Hunt and Stuart Heydon.

Tickets are available on Ticket Source and cost £12.