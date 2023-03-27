McFly next big name announced for Staffordshire music festival

McFly have been announced as the final act to be performing at Trentham Live

McFly will take to the stage at Trentham Live to headline the first day of the five-day festival on the grounds of the historic estate on Wednesday, August 16, after a bonus day was announced.

The four-piece of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd will bring a set of their greatest hits, including It's All About You and Five Colours In Her Hair, as well as songs from their new, currently untitled, album.

The band has had seven UK number one singles, six top ten albums, undertaken seven arena tours and sold ten million records worldwide and even broke the long-standing record by The Beatles as the youngest band to have a debut album go straight to number one.

They will be supported on the night by the Hoosiers and said they were excited to play the festival.

The band said: "Following on from another fantastic night at Trentham last year, we are delighted to be the first headline act for the additional night for Trentham Live 2023 on Wednesday, August 16, this year where a bonus date has been added.

"To follow in the footsteps with musical greats such as The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, who have played at Trentham in the past, we’re in very good company and can’t wait to see our fans there again this year”.

McFly join Feeder, Chase & Status, Kaiser Chiefs and Olly Murs in headlining the festival, which runs between Wednesday, August 16, and Sunday, August 20.