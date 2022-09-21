One of the most popular rollercoasters at Alton Towers is closing... and you have a month to ride it

A photograph of Nemesis, dated 2019.

Alton Towers Resort announced the closure on social media on September 21.

The rollercoaster in question is arguably one of the park's most famous rides - the legendary Nemesis.

"Inverted on the track, Nemesis carries dangling thrill seekers around 250 tonnes of tangled steel" - Alton Towers

Nemesis was reportedly Europe's first inverted rollercoaster and has been exciting thrillseekers since 1994 with its "corkscrews, spins and loops," according to the Alton Towers website.

"Experience 3.5 G-force as you race past the rocks and rivers of the Forbidden Valley at 50mph," the theme park's description says.

Nemesis will be closing down on November 6, giving fans just over a month to ride the famous rollercoaster.

The Alton Towers Facebook post read: "By order of the Phalanx, Nemesis is closing.

"You have until 6th November to ride. Please make your way to Alton Towers Resort in an orderly fashion."

Alton Towers posted this image on social media on September 21.

Signs like the above image have reportedly been seen by visitors around the park too.

However, according to reports, Nemesis will be reopening following a revamp.

No one knows what the new-and-improved rollercoaster will look like but it's reportedly reopening in 2024.

If you want to ride Nemesis in its current form before it closes, you can book tickets at: www.altontowers.com/tickets-passes/