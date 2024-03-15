Talented school pupils shine in Addams Family stage show

With a cast and crew of over 60 the production at George Salter Academy in West Bromwich attracted rave comments from both parents and the children taking part.

The school in Davey Road sold more than 480 tickets over three nights to the wider community, teachers, parents and students for last month's show. The main characters are played by two pupils to give more children an opportunity to shine.

The school's drama department head Jose Clark said: "We also undertook a performance for three primary feeder schools of 180 students during the week of the production. It was an exhilarating and uplifting experience for all those involved.

"We had 60 plus students involved in the production including former sixth formers who came back to support the production backstage and former teachers returning to watch the show."

Shana Tambwanaye, aged 13, who played Wednesday, says: "I feel like I have grown heavily in confidence over the time being in the rehearsals in terms of being on stage but also in my everyday life too."

Aidan French, aged 13, who played Pugsley, says: "This has been an amazing experience for me as an actor, as well as a person. I feel the role of Pugsley is a great fit for my personality. The rehearsals were fun as well as useful and I always found myself looking forward to rehearsals. I think the double casting was perfect allowing more people to have an opportunity to share their talents."

Andrew Bullock, whose son James played Fester, adds: "It was heartfelt and very funny."

Ms Clark also says plans are in hand for next year's show and all pupils were able to audition for roles.

The show is based on characters from the cartoon created by Charles Addams. The 1991 Addams Family hit movie featured iconic performances by Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd.