The rock and Roll legend and Walsall icon appeared on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch over the weekend, to talk about his time in Slade and the creation of the Christmas song which reached number one 50 years ago.

The rock legend was first seen on the show as he shouted "It Sunday!" in his iconic "It's Christmas" style, prior to the 'shows introduction before joining fellow guest stars, Tom Davis, Julia Bradbury, Vicki Pepperdine and Romy on the shows table.

The singer talked about the mass amount of records that were sold after the song was revealed, saying they received half a million pre-sales days before release.

Noddy said: "In those days, you really shifted some records if you were a Christmas number one, we had 500,000 pre-sales before the day of release, we had a gold record before we released it, and the first day of re-orders, when it went to number one, was 360,000 and it did a million in a fortnight.

"They really couldn't keep up with the demand."

Noddy went on to talk about the development of the song in 1967, saying that his initial idea of a 'hippy dippy psychedelic' song was refuted by other members of the band.

Noddy said: "The chorus melody was written in 67, the original chorus melody was a hippy-dippy psychedelic song. I played it for the band and they said 'rubbish'.

"Jim my co-writer had a fresh verse in 1973 and his mom-in-law challenged him to come up with a Christmas record, she said you will never be able to come up with a Christmas record, so he took up the challenge.

"He had this verse melody and remembered the chorus, so he put the two together which became the melody of Merry Xmas, I went away and wrote the lyrics after the pub one night back in Walsall, my hometown. We recorded it in New York in 1973 in the middle of a blazing hot summer."

The singer went on to talk about performing the song so soon after his drummer, Don Powell, was in a serious car accident that badly injured the drummer and sadly killed his then-girlfriend.

Noddy said: "Our drummer had just had a very bad car accident six weeks before, his girlfriend was fatally killed in the car crash. He came out of the hospital, he couldn't taste or smell, and he couldn't remember any of the songs.

"We didn't even know if he could play the drums again. So the first thing we did was record Merry Christmas, and he couldn't remember any of the songs from start to finish. So we had to record it in little bits and dabs and put it together."

Noddy then went on to talk about his recent performances with the ten-piece jazz band, The Tom Seals, who specialise in R&B songs.

Noddy said: "I love it. Because I was poorly five years ago, I'm back to fitness now, just about, I thought I better get off my backside and start doing something again, I know the punters wanted to see me.

"I thought I'd do a few with them. I'm not going back to a year after year anymore, I just pick and choose where I do it. We have a laugh. I take the mickey out of them, they dread it when I pull them to the mic.

"They do love it though and I think they enjoy it as well backing an old codger like me."

The singer went on to talk about his brief history of ballet and also to take part in a quiz section about his home town of Walsall, where had the chance to be the Mayor for a week, getting four out of five questions, only missing out to singer Romy.