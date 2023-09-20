Beverley Knight to perform at The Halls next year - how to get tickets

Photo: The Halls Wolverhampton

The Black Country star will be live at The Halls Wolverhampton in September.

Tickets will be available from Wednesday 27th September at 9am via @axs_uk.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here: https://www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/sign-up/

The Halls Wolverhampton said in their announcement post: "Wolves - you asked, we've answered. Hometown star Beverley Knight will be live The Halls Wolverhampton in September 2024.

"Get tickets Wednesday 27th September at 9am via @axs_uk".

The description of the show on The Halls website reads: "Undoubted Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight continues her triumphs celebrating her 50th this year, announcing two very special celebratory ‘homecoming’ shows next September at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall and the newly refurbished Wolverhampton Halls in her hometown.