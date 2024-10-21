Endearing photos released of Liam Payne taking to the stage as shy teenager in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The One Direction star's first break into show business came through Pink Productions, a musical theatre company based in his home city of Wolverhampton.

He was taught by Jodie Richards from the age of 12 who has now shared moving photos of the tragic singer as he showed his star quality from a young age.

Images show a teenage Liam dancing on stage in a trilby hat as well as singing into a microphone while backed by female dancers.

Liam Payne, when he was a young performer with Pink Productions based in Wolverhampton. Release date  October 20, 2024. Liam Payne told a close pal he was having a "chilled out morning" and showed "no cause for concern" just a few hours before his death. The One Direction star's former performing arts teacher revealed she spoke to the "one of a kind" star just hours before he plunged 45ft from a hotel in Argentina. Jodie Richards, who taught the singer at Pink Productions based in Wolverhampton from the age of 12, said she initially thought news reports of his death were "fake". The 41-year-old had been exchanging text messages with Liam hours earlier and said she then desperately tried to call and message him.

During that time he was said to be so terrified of the spotlight he had to be literally pushed on stage by Jodie.

Liam would watch his two sisters Nicola and Ruth as they rehearsed in draughty church halls with Pink Productions.

But once he finally plucked up the courage to join in, he was said to be "a natural" and just four years later he took centre stage in front of millions on the X-Factor.

Speaking in 2010, Jodie said: "He was really timid when he first started.

"He wanted to sing after watching his sisters so he joined us by taking a singing-only role in his first show.

"But I literally had to push him on to the stage he was so petrified.

"Who would have thought it when you see him on X-Factor?"

After an encouraging response from the girls in the group Liam decided to do the next show as a full cast member, and his confidence steadily soared.

She added: "It was clear very early on that Liam had something special and that he had a natural talent.

"He started taking on some big singing numbers, such as Tony Manero, the John Travolta part in Saturday Night Fever and Billy Flynn, the part Richard Gere played in Chicago, and he's stayed with us right up until the latest X Factor auditions

"We told him to do it [X-Factor] for the experience as he was only 14 and he ended up at Simon Cowell's house in Barbados.

"His sisters are really proud of him although they are upset at the thought that this could mean him leaving.

"They're a really close family. He and Ruth, who is closest to him in age, are always larking about.

"He's a lovely lad with a strong sense of who he is. He's not big-headed at all. He's struggled in some roles but he's not a diva, he would never refuse to do a part.

"He works hard and he always has.

"In my six and a half years running the classes, I must have trained at least 400 pupils and he's the one who deserves it the most.

"He said he wanted to be famous and enjoy his life, and I really believe this time he'll do it."

Heartbreakingly, she added: "Whatever happens, he's my star and I love him to bits. I wish him all the success and happiness in the world."