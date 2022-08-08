Why Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners was never happy with smash hit album Too-Rye-Ay

Dexys Midnight Runners in 1982

But Dexys Midnight Runners lead singer, Wolverhampton’s Kevin Rowland, was never quite happy with it.

Now, 40 years later, he has used the opportunity afforded by its 40th anniversary to remix the album Too-Rye-Ay so that it is more to his liking.

And fans of the band, now simply called Dexys, will be able to enjoy his new take on classic hits including the smash hit number one Come on Eileen as well as The Celtic Soul Brothers and Jackie Wilson Said.

Too-Rye-Ay was Dexys’ second studio album, peaking at number two in the charts in 1982.

Now Rowland has remixed it and will put it out again on October 14.

The singer was born in Wednesfield, but moved to Harrow when he was 11. He has always maintained links with the West Midlands and was given an honorary degree by the University of Wolverhampton in 2013.

He continues to perform and release music and has toured with Dexys in recent years after reuniting with bassist Pete Williams.

But Rowland, 68, says he has never been satisfied with Too-Rye-Ay despite it receiving critical acclaim at the time.

“For many years, I’ve been haunted by the mixing on Too-Rye-Ay,” Rowland said. “It wasn’t as good as it should’ve been and I knew it. It was nowhere near as musical as it should’ve sounded.

“When the album was finished, I knew it wasn’t right, and asked the label for more money to do some more mixing.

"They said, no that’s it, the budget is spent. And I had to live with it.

“Of course, tracks like Eileen and one or two others turned out great.

"But most of the album was not mixed to the standard it should have been, and not mixed to the standard the performances and songs deserved.”