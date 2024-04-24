Reepa ready to take on the best in live-audience event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Reepa will be taking part in the Red Bull Raise The Bar event in Birmingham on Thursday night and will be looking to win over the live-voting crowd to win the event.

The rapper from Heath Town was the first artist signed by Wolves Records, a groundbreaking venture that combines music and football and which has seen him release "Ya Get Me", a song celebrating his Wolverhampton Roots.

The event in Birmingham starts at 7pm at LAB 11 and features eight specially-chosen MCs who are making waves across their respective regions and rap communities.

The Red Bull Raise The Bar website said: "Red Bull Raise The Bar is a new tempo-switching rap cypher inviting MCs to battle in front of a live audience to win the energy of the room.

"The eight MCs will go bar-for-bar through tempo-switching rounds over Rap, Grime and Drill beats.

"As the tempo increases, so does the opportunity for MCs to impress the crowd with their lyrical dexterity, flow and energy.

"The MCs will need to win over the live-voting crowd to progress to the final round and prove they can raise the bar."

It also praised Reepa on his bio, saying: "Reepa is widely recognised as being one of the best in his genre, a sentiment shared by the Wolves, where he featured on their home kit launch video."

To find out more and to buy a ticket, go to redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-raise-the-bar/