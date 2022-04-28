Corrie Walker

Corrie Walker, 41, a patient at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, is fundraising for Cancer Research and University Hospitals Birmingham Charity.

Corrie, from Tamworth, has received a host of treatments at the hospital including a bone marrow transplant and two hip replacements, as well as treatment for graft versus host disease.

He been battling stage four colorectal cancer since November 2018, which has seen him undergo 40 rounds of chemotherapy.

The disease is now confined to his lungs where he has numerous tumours, some of which grew and became resistant to chemotherapy.

As a result, he decided to undertake targeted radiotherapy to get rid of these and says the treatment has worked well.

Now, as a way of saying thank you for the care he has received, Corrie is releasing the original single 'Thank you'.

The single was written by Corrie and his band, Legends of Indie, and they are joined by ELO'S Bev Bevan and Abby Brant, from Quill, with the track having been produced by Alan Caves.

The song will be debuted at a special concert on Friday night at the Tamworth Snowdome, where Legends of Indie will be playing a plethora of classic indie rock covers throughout the evening.

The amount raised for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will go towards the new oncology treatment suite, which will ensure patient journeys are as comfortable as possible and that patients are put at ease whilst receiving treatment.

Corrie, who is married to Angela and has a daughter Ellie, aged six, said: "Being diagnosed with cancer has understandably been one of the most challenging times of my life, both physically and mentally.

"Dealing with the shock and initial diagnosis was hard but I have always tried to stay positive. I think it is my positivity that has help me already outlive the dire prognosis of 16 months.

"I have now completed SABR (stereotactic ablative radiotherapy) treatment. Thanks to friends, family and people I have never met, more than £31,000 was raised to fund this.

"I am so grateful for people's kindness. The SABR has worked well on the four largest tumours in my lungs and I’m confident that it has given me a huge advantage on continuing to fight my battle for many more years to come.

Corrie has now restarted chemotherapy and is doing “everything I can to fight this”.

Corrie’s wife, Angela, added: “We have been very lucky to have had a lot of support off our friends and family; people's kindness has been overwhelming at times.

"Over the last three years we have had so many ups and downs. We constantly have a cloud of uncertainly hanging over us but we have learnt to manage it, mainly because of our daughter!

"Ellie is now six and accepts that Daddy has to go to the Queen Elizabeth a lot. It also helps that Corrie is amazing and has kept his sense of humour. He has been an inspiration to me and Ellie.”

The Legends of Indie will be performing in the Tirol Suite at the Tamworth Snowdome from at 7pm.

Tickets may be available on the door, but people can book online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/legends-of-indie-indie90s-covers-oasis-stereophonics-blur-ocs-tickets-294051815897