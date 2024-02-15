Beer from the Black Country is invited back to MPs' House of Commons bar

Davenports Gold Ale, brewed in Smethwick, was a guest beer last April.

It was re-stocked three times because it went down so well.

Warley MP John Spellar is organising a drinks reception in the bar at the Palace of Westminster for invited guests on February 28 to celebrate the return of the 3.9 per cent light golden cask ale.

Davenports has been brewing beer since 1829.