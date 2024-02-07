'They're incredible!' TikTok taste test star tries Black Country orange chips - and he's a fan

Kalani Ghost Hunter, an American TikTok creator currently visiting the UK, has racked up more than a quarter of a million views with his video taste test of the deep-fried delicacy.

He can be seen wearing a cowboy hat for a visit to the Hooked On Fish chip shop in Cradley Heath, ordering the fish and orange chips, before sitting in his car for a taste test.

In the clip, Kalani says: "The chips have some sort of seasoning on them, some sort of batter. I'm getting a hint of paprika. They taste really good.