'They're incredible!' TikTok taste test star tries Black Country orange chips - and he's a fan
A ghost hunter and TikTok star has shared his verdict on the Black Country's famous orange chips with his millions of followers.
Kalani Ghost Hunter, an American TikTok creator currently visiting the UK, has racked up more than a quarter of a million views with his video taste test of the deep-fried delicacy.
He can be seen wearing a cowboy hat for a visit to the Hooked On Fish chip shop in Cradley Heath, ordering the fish and orange chips, before sitting in his car for a taste test.
In the clip, Kalani says: "The chips have some sort of seasoning on them, some sort of batter. I'm getting a hint of paprika. They taste really good.