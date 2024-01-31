Listed pub that is one of region's best known real ale venues closes doors

The Bartons Arms in High Street, Newton, Aston, shut today after trading on Monday night.

The Victorian pub, which features original stained glass and mirrors and an ornate Minton-tiled staircase, did not reopen today.

It had been leased by Tipton-based Red Pub Company since April last year.

Director Paul Jones said: "We have tried to make it a success, but have taken the decision – after looking at a profit and loss analysis _ that it is not economically viable."

Red Pub Company has been negotiating with the landlord who is connected to the Oakham Brewery, whose beers feature at the Bartons Arms, on how to exit the property,

The Thai restaurant which operates on the premises is also shut.

Red Pub Company operates a string of community real ale pubs across the Black Country and only recently opened The Swan Inn in Sedgley which is trading successfully.

The Bartons Arms was built in 1901 at the cost of £12,000 and also features a clock tower.

It was associated with the nearby Aston Hippodrome and Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin were among the famous names that visited it.