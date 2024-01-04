14 restaurants in the Black Country and Stafford given new hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 restaurants in the Black Country and Stafford and the results have been published.
In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, most of the establishments seemed to be performing well on the hygiene front.
The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see.
Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
Wolverhampton
Rated 3: The Harp Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Harp Inn, Walsall Street, Eastfield, Wolverhampton was given the score after assessment on November 28.7
Rated 4: Qmin Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Qmin, 82 Lower Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was given a score of four on November 27.
Sandwell
Rated 5: Arjun Catering Ltd at Unit 5 First Floor Tollgate Precinct, High Street, Smethwick; rated on December 19
Rated 5: Old Bush Revived at The Old Bush Revived, 44 Powke Lane, Rowley Regis; rated on December 1
Rated 5: Loaf at 328 Pound Road, Oldbury; rated on December 7
Rated 4: Newton Fish Bar at 18 Newton Road, Great Barr; rated on November 28
Rated 4: Kings Of Punjab at 304 High Street, Smethwick; rated on November 27
Rated 4: Chilli Massala at 273 Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury; rated on November 27
Walsall
Rated 4: The Old Irish Harp, a pub, bar or nightclub at 582 Chester Road, Aldridge, Walsall, West Midlands was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
Rated 3: Chick'n Bites, a takeaway at 25 West Bromwich Street, Walsall, West Midlands was given a score of three on November 28.
Dudley
Rated 4: J J's Fish Bar, a takeaway at 11 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston was given the score after assessment on November 28.
Rated 3: Paul's Cookshop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9a Halesowen Road, Netherton, Dudley was given the score after assessment on November 27.
Stafford
Rated 3: The Crown And Anchor at Crown And Anchor Inn, 1 Station Road, Stone, Staffordshire; rated on November 24
Rated 3: Highfields Fish Bar at 160 West Way, Highfields, Stafford; rated on November 24.