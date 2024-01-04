14 restaurants in the Black Country and Stafford given new hygiene ratings

In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, most of the establishments seemed to be performing well on the hygiene front.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Wolverhampton

Rated 3: The Harp Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Harp Inn, Walsall Street, Eastfield, Wolverhampton was given the score after assessment on November 28.7

Rated 4: Qmin Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Qmin, 82 Lower Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was given a score of four on November 27.

Sandwell

Rated 5: Arjun Catering Ltd at Unit 5 First Floor Tollgate Precinct, High Street, Smethwick; rated on December 19

Rated 5: Old Bush Revived at The Old Bush Revived, 44 Powke Lane, Rowley Regis; rated on December 1

Rated 5: Loaf at 328 Pound Road, Oldbury; rated on December 7

Rated 4: Newton Fish Bar at 18 Newton Road, Great Barr; rated on November 28

Rated 4: Kings Of Punjab at 304 High Street, Smethwick; rated on November 27

Rated 4: Chilli Massala at 273 Bristnall Hall Road, Oldbury; rated on November 27

Walsall

Rated 4: The Old Irish Harp, a pub, bar or nightclub at 582 Chester Road, Aldridge, Walsall, West Midlands was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

Rated 3: Chick'n Bites, a takeaway at 25 West Bromwich Street, Walsall, West Midlands was given a score of three on November 28.

Dudley

Rated 4: J J's Fish Bar, a takeaway at 11 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston was given the score after assessment on November 28.

Rated 3: Paul's Cookshop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9a Halesowen Road, Netherton, Dudley was given the score after assessment on November 27.

Stafford