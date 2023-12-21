Re-fitted Sedgley pub puts back opening date to new year

The new operators of The Swan Inn in Gospel End Street had hoped to begin serving in time for the busy pre-Christmas period.

But Red Pub Company director Paul Jones said it had not been possible to get all the improvement work completed in time at the Grade II listed pub.

"We have decided to postpone the opening until Friday, January 5 at lunchtime," he said.

"It would have just been too much to get everything ready.

"The Swan is looking wonderful now. We will have six handpulls and will offer two craft kegs as well."