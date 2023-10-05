Wolverhampton Tim Hortons handing out free drinks all week for branch's birthday

Tim Hortons iced cappuccino

The Bentley Bridge branch will be offering a free small drink to visitors every day from 6am to 12am until Sunday, October 8.

The Canadian restaurant, which came to the UK in 2017 and opened its Wolverhampton branch two years ago, serves coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods, sandwiches, soups, wraps, and other foods.

The drinks on offer include a classic original blend coffee, the French vanilla blend, the new caramel s’mores range, including its lattes and hot chocolates – both finished with caramel syrup, marshmallows, and a caramelised biscuit crumb – teas and cold drinks. Any hot or cold drink is included, except for bottled drinks.

Tim Hortons americano

There is a maximum of one free small beverage per person per day, and is only valid in Tim Hortons Wednesfield at the drive thru or front counter.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The restaurant can be found at Unit 5, Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton WV11 1BP.