Wolverhampton bar and grill to offer 'cost of living food discount' for one month

By Lauren HillWolverhamptonFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A popular Wolverhampton restaurant will offer customers a 'cost of living discount' for one month.

Canalside on Castlecroft Lane in Wolverhampton will be offering diners 10 per cent off from Monday, September 25, until October 25 to help with 'tough times'.

The family-run restaurant, which serves a range of grilled food, burgers, and meats, gave out free meals to pensioners during the Covid pandemic, as well as doctors and nurses.

Manager Rav Chopra said: "We are just giving something back to the community. It is tough times for everyone.

Canalside offers a range of grilled and tandoori meats

"We have always been charitable, especially during the pandemic. Again, we are in tough times now so we want to give something back and don't want people to be stuck at home."

The offer will be available on food only from Sundays to Thursdays.

Manager Rav added: "We hope to see as many of you at Canalside as possible, which will also enable our business to continue thriving and providing employment opportunities.

"Let us all come together and support you during these difficult times."

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

