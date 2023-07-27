Wordsley pub wins local CAMRA branch's pub of the year award yet again

Paul Jones, of Red Pub Company, John Corser and Paula Herbert

The Bird in Hand in John Street, part of the Red Pub Company chain, has been presented with the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale's pub of the year award for the third time in four years.

New branch chairman John Corser made the presentation of the certificate for 2023 on Monday to licensee Paula Herbert.

The pub, which dates from 1886 and features in Camra's Good Beer Guide, also won last year and in 2020.

Mr Corser said that the pub had scored highly with Camra members for the quality of its beer and its strong community values had helped land it the title once again.

He urged branch members to regularly score the real ales in their locals on Camra's Whatpub website to give their pub a chance of emulating the Bird in Hand for 2024.

Red Pub Company owner Paul Jones said he was delighted that the Bird in Hand has been recognised by the branch once again.