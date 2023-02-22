New Prime Drink flavour lands in Black Country Sainsbury's stores

UK Exclusive Prime Drink Orange and Mango flavour has been selling out in Sainsbury's stores across the country

The Prime Drink which has caused chaotic scenes in supermarkets up and down the country in recent months has seen another rise in attention due to the release of the new flavour, which is said to be a one-time release, and once it's gone, it's gone according to reports.

The new orange mango flavour has been released in Sainsbury's stores across the country, with most selling the bottles on Tuesday and Black Country stores have now released their stock a day later.

The Wolverhampton St Mark's store released their stock in the morning and staff said that people were going crazy and they 'could not believe how people were acting' over what they said is simply just a drink, and the store sold out of the new flavour within minutes.

Sainsbury's have enforced a maximum of three drinks per customer rule to try and ensure that things remain fair and there is a chance for more people to get their hands on the beverage.

However, a staff member from a Sainsbury's store told the Express and Star that some people have been seen buying three bottles, then changing their clothes in the car park of the supermarket, and then trying to purchase another three.

Some people have even tried wearing disguises in order to try and purchase another three bottles of the Prime Drink.

Another staff member that didn't want to be named told the Express and Star: "It has been crazy seeing people queuing up in huge numbers. Some people were running around, going back to their cars to get changed and then try come back to buy more drinks, or wearing a disguise and then coming back without it.

"And it makes you think, this is all for a drink? Absolutely crazy."

In the Wednesfield store of Sainsbury's, a staff member was present at the stand of the Prime Drink and had to ensure that any customer trying to buy the beverage was only buying three bottles, and no more, to ensure fairness for all customers, signifying just how crazy the trend of buying Prime is.

Once again, following scenes of carnage in Aldi supermarkets around the New Year, it leaves people questioning just why there is such a craze for the drink.

And once again, the answer simply is social media.

Social media stars Logan Paul and KSI marketed and part-own the product, and with their combined following of over 50 million people across numerous social media platforms, it is no surprise to see hoards of people flocking to stores to get their hands on the beverages.

For months now, video sharing platform has seen clips of people selling the drinks going viral, in particular the account 'Wakey Wines', where the owner of a convenience store in Wakefield blew up on TikTok for making videos where he would simply film himself with customers who bought the drink and repeat catchlines that have simply become a trend.

For the older generation, they simply do not get the trend or understand why there is such hype, but the social media generation and teenagers see it as a norm, and it is this way of thinking that has led to the absolute craze of the drinks.