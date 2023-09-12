Notification Settings

Impressive stamps could make £4,000 at Staffordshire auction

By Matthew PanterWhat's OnPublished:

An ‘impressive’ collection of British Commonwealth stamps formed by the vendor’s grandfather goes under the hammer later this month.

Phil Ives
Phil Ives

Neatly laid out across seven albums, the collection, being sold through Richard Winterton Auctioneers, is largely mint and runs to approximately 1955.

It is estimated to total £4,000 at the auction on Wednesday, September 27, starting at 9.30am.

“There are so many highlights in this collection it's a bit like picking your favourite child!” said Phil Ives, Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ philatelist.

“Most collections that we see are made up of short sets, that is to say that the more expensive stamps are absent.

“This collection is different because nearly all the sets are complete, with a number from the reigns of King Edward VII and King George V as well as the more typical King George VI sets.

“The collection stands out for the quality as well as the content, with some very hard-to-find sets.

“It’s certainly a tough collection from which to pick a highlight – there are stamps here that I have never actually seen in person in 30 years in philately.”

A Malayan States Kelantan 1937 mint set featuring Sultan Ismail, catalogue number SG 40/54. This page displays the full set of 15 stamps running from 1c to $5 and also includes a $1 stamp from the previous 39/54 issue.

The September 27 sale takes place at The Tamworth Auction Rooms and the catalogue can be viewed online a week before at richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.

Viewing in person at the Church Street premises takes place on Tuesday, September 26, from 10am-4pm.

“We have split the collection into five lots for our September stamp sale in Tamworth and recommend viewing to fully appreciate the collection,” added Phil.

In total, the auction features 30 lots of stamps plus vintage and collectable toys, medals and militaria.

Mr Ives will be offering free valuations at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, on Wednesday, October 11, and at The Tamworth Auction Rooms on Thursday, October 12, from 10am-2pm both days.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

