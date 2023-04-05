Easter fun in Sutton Coldfield including a visit from much-loved character

Sutton Coldfield

Much-loved character Peter Rabbit™ is coming to the Royal Town for a two-day ‘meet and greet’, organised by Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID and hosted by Gracechurch Shopping Centre.

Peter Rabbit will be in Bishop’s Court (outside WH Smith) on Good Friday and Saturday, April 8, appearing at regular intervals between 11am – 3pm.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID manager, said: “We are delighted that the most famous rabbit of them all is coming to Sutton Coldfield this Easter and we hope that the local children enjoy meeting him.

“We are introducing regular character meet and greets for our younger visitors to ensure that Sutton Coldfield becomes a family destination and a fantastic free day out.”

The Gracechurch Shopping Centre will also be hosting a two-day ‘Eco Easter’ event between 11am and 3pm on the same days.

The event will see fun workshops, where young eco-warriors can create artwork from household waste, turning unloved plastic bottles and egg cartons and more into spring masterpieces.

Supported by local charities such as the Severn Trent Trust and the Community Environmental Trust, crafting tables will be set up in the centre with each stall hosting a different eco-easter craft.

There will also be a digital competition, where parents and children are encouraged to make their very own #EcoEaster creation at home and share an image online to win a Gracechurch gift card.

Centre Manager of the scheme Angela Henderson said, "Easter is a time for fun and joy but it can be surrounded by a lot of waste boxes and plastic.

“This year, we want to provide our community with a sustainable and exciting way of creating fun seasonal things from objects that otherwise would have gone to waste.