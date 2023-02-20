Krazy Races is returning to Wolverhampton later this year

Wolverhampton Council and Krazy Races events organisers, Sarah Belcher Ltd, have confirmed that Wolves Krazy Races is to return to Queen Square on Monday, August 28.

Organisers are looking for a good mix of competitors with places for up to 40 teams from businesses, charities, families and friends to participate.

Last year, more than 20 soapbox teams raced from Queen Square.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We had thousands of people come into the city to support Krazy Races in August because it's a great fun event for families and friends to enjoy together.

“I’m pleased that it will return in 2023 and wish it as much success. The last Krazy Races event saw over 15,000 people coming along to watch, giving local businesses one of its busiest trading Sundays in several years.

“Since then, calls have grown for its return to the city and we have worked together with the race organisers to ensure that we offer a fun, safe experience for all to enjoy.”

Sarah Belcher, founder of Krazy Races, added: “We are over the moon to be coming back to Wolverhampton later this year.

“We absolutely loved last year's event, and six months later we are still buzzing about the overwhelming positive feedback.

“We hope that teams and businesses really get behind this event now they know what it’s all about and join in the fun.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole council team for continuing to back this event, giving thousands of locals a great free day to remember.”