Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Krazy Races soapbox derby set to race back to Wolverhampton this summer

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonWhat's OnPublished: Comments

Krazy Races soapbox racing will once again return to Wolverhampton in 2023, with teams encouraged to enter quickly to ensure their place.

Krazy Races is returning to Wolverhampton later this year
Krazy Races is returning to Wolverhampton later this year

Wolverhampton Council and Krazy Races events organisers, Sarah Belcher Ltd, have confirmed that Wolves Krazy Races is to return to Queen Square on Monday, August 28.

Organisers are looking for a good mix of competitors with places for up to 40 teams from businesses, charities, families and friends to participate.

Last year, more than 20 soapbox teams raced from Queen Square.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We had thousands of people come into the city to support Krazy Races in August because it's a great fun event for families and friends to enjoy together.

“I’m pleased that it will return in 2023 and wish it as much success. The last Krazy Races event saw over 15,000 people coming along to watch, giving local businesses one of its busiest trading Sundays in several years.

“Since then, calls have grown for its return to the city and we have worked together with the race organisers to ensure that we offer a fun, safe experience for all to enjoy.”

Sarah Belcher, founder of Krazy Races, added: “We are over the moon to be coming back to Wolverhampton later this year.

“We absolutely loved last year's event, and six months later we are still buzzing about the overwhelming positive feedback.

“We hope that teams and businesses really get behind this event now they know what it’s all about and join in the fun.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole council team for continuing to back this event, giving thousands of locals a great free day to remember.”

Applications open today to enter a team in the 2023 Wolverhampton Krazy Races. Learn more about how to enter at krazyraces.co.uk.

What's On
Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News