Tickets expected to sell out fast for 80s pop icons' 'intimate' Halesowen shows

Eighties icon Paul Young and indie rocker John Power will share songs and stories from their careers over the years in an 'intimate' gig in Halesowen early next year.

Power, a bass player for The La's and the lead singer of Cast during the infamous Britpop era in the 90s, will be at Halesowen Town Hall on Friday, March 14, 2024, while Young is set to bring his show to the same venue on Sunday, May 18, 2024.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, and are expected to be snapped up quickly.

John Power's performance, called Cast, the La's and Me, will mix his best-loved songs including Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway with stories of life on the road.

From No Parlez to The Secret of Association, 'An Intimate Evening' with Paul Young follows hot on the heels of the English musician's Behind The Lens tour, which finished last week.

It will combine conversation with acoustic versions of his best-known hits, including No Parlez and Wherever I Lay My Hat.

Rupert Knowlden, venue manager for Dudley Borough Halls, said: "These shows reflect our commitment to bring top-class entertainment and big names to Halesowen. They will provide rare insight into two incredible music careers spanning five decades.

"I would urge people to get tickets quickly when they go on sale tomorrow, as I don’t expect they will last long."

Both shows will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked by visiting boroughhalls.co.uk or calling the box office on 01384 812812.