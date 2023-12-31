Strictly's Amy Dowden: I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer has had a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment throughout this year and is looking forward to being "fit and healthy" in 2024.

She also hopes to win the BBC celebrity dance competition's Glitterball trophy next year.

Dowden, who runs a dance studio in Dudley, finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, she said in an another update for fans as she charted her stage three breast cancer journey across much of this year.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Dowden wrote: "Last day of 2023! I'm sure I'm not the only one but actually finding it hard looking at others post of the past year.

"I'm sure I'm not alone and that's why I wanted to put something. I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I'm going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.

"Experienced rock bottom, felt I lost my identity and dancing BUT became a stronger, braver person who I'm taking forward with me to 2024.

"For those struggling to reflect today remember it's ok. I feel much better after a little cry this morning and blessed to be celebrating with friends round tonight the GOOD BYE to 2023!

"Sending love and hugs to those that need it! (And please) as it's the last day of 2023 why not #checkyourchests."

To bring in 2024, she hosted a New Year's Eve morning programme on BBC Radio Wales during which she also reflected on her health struggles after not being able to compete on Strictly in a celebrity pairing.

Dowden said: "So I started the year obviously on the Strictly trip, the arena tour, which I absolutely loved."

She also spoke about reading a book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories until "the year didn't go as planned" when she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her honeymoon in the Maldives with new husband and fellow dancer Ben Jones.

Dowden added: "After having a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, the lot, I am now finally looking ahead to 2024 and I just got a good feeling it's going to be my year and hopefully, I'm (going to) get that Glitterball and I'm going to bring it back to Wales because a Welsh professional dancer's never won the show.

"That might be because I'm the only ever Welsh professional dancer to be on the show. But, yeah, that's my aim for 2024, to get fit and healthy and to get myself back on that Strictly dancefloor."