The event, which takes place every two years at the Ruskin Glass Centre, the Glasshouse, in Wollaston Road, in Amblecote, is no longer guaranteed to be held here after Ruskin Mill Land Trust withdrew from organising the event.

The United States-based Glass Art Society will manage the festival from 2026 despite a strong bid by the Stourbridge-based British Glass Foundation to take it over, prompting concerns the festival will move out of the borough.

Now Brockmoor and Pensnett councillor Karen Westwood has gained the backing of Dudley Council, at a meeting on December 4, to work on keeping the festival in the Black Country.

Councillor Westwood said: “Volunteering during last year’s festival, I saw first-hand the positive economic impact and huge footfall plus the cultural and historic benefits to the borough.

“The loss of this great asset would be unthinkable.

“The protection of our local history is imperative and should be on all agendas.

“Future generations need to be able to access and enjoy our unique heritage which has been laid down over the last 400 years.”

At the meeting members resolved to do all they can to keep the festival, which showcases the best of British glass art.

Council leader Patrick Harley said: “We will do all we can to support it. We put in a bid to the Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund for £350,000 but were unsuccessful.

“We believe there are other funds we can apply for. I will make sure we do our best to keep the festival where it belongs.”

Stourbridge Glass Museum director Alexander Goodger said: “We have a brand-new two-storey facility in Stourbridge to showcase a dazzling display of historic and contemporary glass art from all over the world and support the local and national glass community.

“We are keen to work with everyone to maintain an internationally significant glass festival in the local area after 20 years of it growing stronger. Stourbridge is the home of glass.”