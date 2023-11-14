Roads to close for Christmas lights events in Sedgley and Coseley
Two streets in Sedgley will be closed to traffic for the village's annual Christmas lights switch-on event.
By John Corser
The event is taking place in Vicar Street and Dean Street on Sunday, November 26, from 4pm to 7pm.
There will be a stage with musical entertainment, a funfair and market and arts and crafts stalls.
There will also be stalls in All Saints' Church Hall off Vicar Street as part of the community event.
A Christmas lights event in neighbouring Coseley is taking place on Friday, November 17 from 3pm leading up to the switch on at 6pm.
There will be entertainment and a street market in Castle Street, Roseville.