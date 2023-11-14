Roads to close for Christmas lights events in Sedgley and Coseley

The event is taking place in Vicar Street and Dean Street on Sunday, November 26, from 4pm to 7pm.

There will be a stage with musical entertainment, a funfair and market and arts and crafts stalls.

There will also be stalls in All Saints' Church Hall off Vicar Street as part of the community event.

A Christmas lights event in neighbouring Coseley is taking place on Friday, November 17 from 3pm leading up to the switch on at 6pm.

There will be entertainment and a street market in Castle Street, Roseville.