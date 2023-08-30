Dudley Zoo thanking emergency service workers with free entry next weekend

Dudley Zoo is giving emergency services workers free admission on September 9 and 10.

Anyone with a Blue Light card is also eligible to enjoy a complimentary visit on Saturday, September 9 or Sunday, September 10.

However, emergency service workers must be accompanied by a full-paying adult or child to redeem the free visit.

Tickets must be pre-booked in advance online and a valid ID card will need to be presented on arrival.