Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley Zoo thanking emergency service workers with free entry next weekend

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyDudley entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Emergency service workers can go to Dudley Zoo for free next weekend as the popular Black Country attraction thanks police, ambulance, and fire crews.

Dudley Zoo is giving emergency services workers free admission on September 9 and 10.
Dudley Zoo is giving emergency services workers free admission on September 9 and 10.

Anyone with a Blue Light card is also eligible to enjoy a complimentary visit on Saturday, September 9 or Sunday, September 10.

However, emergency service workers must be accompanied by a full-paying adult or child to redeem the free visit.

Tickets must be pre-booked in advance online and a valid ID card will need to be presented on arrival.

Book online via the Dudley Zoo website. Please note, the emergency services ticket is at the bottom of the list and is only available alongside a full-priced admission ticket. Only one complimentary ticket is valid per transaction.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News