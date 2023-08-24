Popular horror film festival returning to Stourbridge

The Mayor of Dudley got a sneak preview of the horror film festival

The Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival will see a selection of fear-inducing flicks shown on Saturday November 11.

Filmmakers from around the world have been submitting their horror films ahead of the festival at the Ruskin Glass Centre.

It is organised by Weeping Bank Productions in association with Friendly Neighbourhood Cinema.

A judging panel will whittle the hundreds of entries down to their best 15, which will be shown on the night between 7pm and 10pm.

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard, popped in to see the organisers this week at the venue in Wollaston Road.

She said: "It’s great to see an event like this, which attracts interest from all over the world, in our borough.

"With tickets just £10, including free popcorn, it represents terrific value and I would urge horror fans to go along and support the festival in November."

The 15 selected films will last between four and 10 minutes.

Alan Birch, festival organiser at Weeping Bank Productions, said: "Now in it’s fourth year, the festival continues to be incredibly popular and we have again received submissions from all over the world.

"The quality and inventiveness of the filmmakers is amazing and it will be incredibly tough to whittle it down to the best 15, guaranteeing an incredible night on November 11.

"Come along – if you dare."