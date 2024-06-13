'You ran a great friendly place and made everyone feel welcome': Tributes to pub set to close soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The proprietor of the Old Chainyard, on Castle Street, Coseley, said she will soon shut up shop and that Red Oak Taverns, which owns the building, was selling up to supermarket chain Asda.

Amanda Fisher, landlady, took to Facebook to announce the impending closure of the pub, thanking her 'loyal customers' and asking people to share their memories of the times they spent there.

In the days since the initial post, dozens of people have shared their experiences and offered their condolences.

On Facebook, Stacey Daly said it was 'a great friendly place' that 'made everyone feel welcome'.

She said: "For the few times I visited and met you and your family, you ran a great friendly place and made everyone feel welcome.

"Sad news, but I hope you manage to find where else if you plan to."

The Old Chainyard has announced its impending closure

Darren Owen also expressed his dismay at the closure announcement, saying that it's 'a very sad time for the village'.

He said: "Hugely disappointed to hear your news and a very sad time for the village to lose another drinking house.

"In my 20 years of running pubs, the Chainyard was my favourite, and like you, I can cherish many happy memories."

Dave Roberts said: "It will be a real shame to lose one of the last proper community pubs in the area.

"I hope that you can both move forward from this and build a brighter future. Good luck to both of you."

Gemma Baker says that no matter what the landlord can 'hold her head up high'.

Gemma Baker said: "Mand, you can hold your head up high and feel proud of your achievements.

"You had a vision of what you wanted and with hard work and determination, you more than succeeded."

Asda has been approached for more information.