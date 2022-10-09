Internationally renowned writer takes centre stage in Dudley for Black History Month

Abi Daré

Dudley’s event for Black History Month, October, was titled ‘Take Centre Stage’ and Abi Daré was one of several accomplished artists invited to Dudley Town Hall.

Daré, from Nigeria, studied law at Wolverhampton University before going on to gain an MSc in International Project Management from Glasgow Caledonian University as well as an MA in Creative Writing at Birkbeck, University of London.

Her debut novel, The Girl With the Louding Voice, tells the story of a teenage girl growing up in a rural Nigerian village who longs to get an education so that she can find her “louding voice” and speak up for herself.

Abi Daré

The sell-out event on October 4, also featured a performance by Dreadlock Alien, former Poet Laureate for Birmingham, featuring several pieces, including a free-style poem tailored to Dudley’s audience.

A 250-strong crowd also enjoyed a powerful musical performance by Drums Aloud, showcasing traditional African drumming from Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast and Senegal and other countries of West Africa.

Dreadlock Alien

Councillor Sue Greenaway, mayor of Dudley, said: "This event was a true celebration and education.

"Having Abi Daré as our keynote speaker was a real gift, we’re so glad she found time in her busy schedule to come to Dudley to talk about her work and her inspiration.

"The audience really enjoyed the humorous yet perceptive poetry of Dreadlock Alien, the rhythmic music of Drums Aloud and Tanisha Chambers’ soulful singing. I’m really grateful to Joanne too for sharing her story with us and showing what can be achieved.

"This was a great event and it allows us to continue to build on our work to make Dudley Council a diverse, equitable, and equal opportunity organisation."

The audience, which included residents, students, council employees, the Mayor of Dudley and her consort, and Dudley Council’s chief executive Kevin O’Keefe also heard from Joanne Prescott, who works in the access and prevention team at Dudley Council and who was one of the first Black branch secretaries for Unison in Dudley.