Tickets on sale for Black Country Living Museum festive events

By Deborah HardimanDudley entertainmentPublished:

Carol singing and yuletide characters will be among the festive treats at the Black Country Living Museum.

Christmas tickets on sale at Black Country Living Museum
Christmas tickets on sale at Black Country Living Museum

Tickets are on sale for the attraction's Christmas programme which will see the museum’s historic shops, houses and workshops transformed for its brand nee a Merry Makers event on December 3 and 4.

The museum will become a festive factory due to the man who wears a red suit running out of room for presents in his workshop. To help save the day, the museum has offered to let the elves take over the canalside village. Visitors will get to meet Christmassy characters and learn how the elves, toy soldiers and the sugar plum fairies prepare for December 25.

Those who would like to meet the man with the big white beard can take part in a hunt featuring elves and clues from November 26 to December 24.

The attraction will also be open for family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus alongside historic characters and carol singers on the evenings of December 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18.

Book tickets online via bclm.com/christmas-at-bclm

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

