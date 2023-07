Sedgley entertainer Kenny Craig will be performing songs

Attractions at the free event in All Saints Gardens off Ladies Walk will include street entertainers, face painters, market stalls, food and Black Country Radio Stage.

The fun will run from midday-4pm.

Entertainer Kenny, who lives in the area, will be taking the stage at 2pm.

"It will be a chance for people living in the area to come together. I'm looking forward to what should be a great community fun day," he says.