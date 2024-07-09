Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From Dudley to Sandwell and Wolverhampton to Walsall - there’s so many amazing things to shout about.

It’s over a decade since the first Black Country Day celebrations took place - and it just keeps getting bigger and better.

The official Black Country Day is this Sunday (July 14 - the anniversary of the invention of the world’s first successful steam engine near Dudley) but there are events running before and. Here’s 15 totally bostin’ Black Country Festival events you won’t want to miss:

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/07/23.Black Country Festival at Black Country Museum..

1) Halesowen Cricket Club Beer Festival: Seth Somers Park, Grange Road, Halesowen. July 12. Visit Halesowen and try plenty of locally brewed craft ales and beers, or sate your palate with one of the many food trucks available.

2) Dudley Grand Prix: Dudley Town Centre. July 12, 4-8pm. Enjoy an evening of exhilarating cycling racing as riders take to the twisty and windy circuits of Dudley town centre. Watch as the very best of British cycling chase the gold medal in this amazing race.

3) Halesowen Fun Day: Somer Square, Halesowen, July 13. Visit dozens of market stalls, have your face painted in the Black Country flag colours and watch amazing street entertainers as you help celebrate the amazing Black Country.

4) Shape Youth Summer Festival: July 13. Lots of free and fun activities on offer at Sandwell Valley Country Park. The day runs from 11am-8pm and it is free admission. There will be live music and you can have a go at cricket, zorb football, arts and crafts and more.

5) Sandwell Fun Day: Sandwell Valley Park, Sandwell. July 14. Take part in an amazing range of events at Sandwell Valley Park as you celebrate the most important day in the Black Country calendar.

6) Classic and Retro Car Show and Family Fun Day,: Walsall Arboretum, Walsall. July 14. See dozens of classic vehicles ranging from cars to motorcycles or enjoy shopping at dozens of local stalls and food vendors as you celebrate the very best of the Black Country.

7) Black Country Musicom Festival: Himley Hall, Himley. July 14. Enjoy tribute acts and stand-up comedians as you enjoy Black Country Day, or visit one of the many food and drink stalls available on the day. Acts include the symphonic Rock Orchestra, Foo Fighters GB and Oasis - Fakermaker.

8) Sandwell & Birmingham Mela: Saturday and Sunday, Victoria Park, Smethwick, from noon to 7pm each day. An event that brings together festival and culture. It is the biggest South Asian Music Festival in Europe. Admission for one day is £3 and £6 for two days.

9) Multicultural Day Halesowen: Visit Somer Square, Halesowen on July 20 for a host of fun activities. The event runs from 11am – 5pm.

10) Brockmoor Community Centre Black Country Festival Day: Brockmoor Community Centre, July 20. A day of family entertainment.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-10/07/20.Pics with Brian Dakin, aka Billy Spakemon, with his performing partner Tom Stanton from The Blue Granits..With the Black Country Festival called off this year due to the pandemic the pair have decided to busk on their front gardens on Black Country Day, July 14, to still mark the day..

11) Artisan Food and Farmers Market: Himley Hall, July 21. Delicious stalls and live music from 10am-4pm. Entry £2.00, under 16s free

12) Brier FairBlack Country Festival Funday. Saturday 27th July 2024. Moor Street Shopping Centre, Brierley Hill 11am – 5pm

13) Sedgley Black Country Festival Funday. Sunday 28th July 2024. All Saints Gardens, Sedgley, 12pm – 4pm

14) Antiques & Collectors Fair, Sunday 28th July 2024. Himley Hall, Dudley 9am – 3.30pm. Entry £2.50 under 16’s free

15) Black Country Folk Fest. Sunday 25th & Monday 26th August 2024. Himley Hall & Park, Dudley, 11am – 10pm The black Country Folk Festival returns for its second year. Tickets available at www.blackcountryfolk.co.uk