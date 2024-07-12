Tradition and quality what makes brewery a part of Black Country history

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

People across the region have enjoyed a pint of beer since the Victorian age and breweries have come and gone over the years to provide ales, bitter and pints of mild to thirsty customers.

One brewery which has established itself as a staple of the community and which still brews within the Black Country is Holden's Brewery in Woodsetton, Dudley.

It has brewed from the same site since the freehold of the Park Inn was bought by Lucy Blanche Elizabeth and Edwin Holden in 1915 and has passed down the generations as the business has expanded, taking in the three cottages which were next to the pub and turning them into the current brewery.

Jonothan Holden has been keeping up the standards set by his father Edwin and his predecessors

Anyone who goes into a pub supplied by Holden's will be able to see the fruits of the labours of the Holden family, from the glowing Golden Glow to the flavourful Mild and the very moreish Bitter, while the brewery has also expanded to making ciders and gins.

The brewery is a distinctive sight from George Street in Woodsetton, with white walls and the name of Edwin Holden emblazoned on the side, and the site is a working one, with different beers being brewed each day, including beers from other companies which Holden's brew for them.

Current managing director Jonothan Holden is the fourth generation of the family to run the business, having spent 32 years with the company where he said he had done everything there was to do within the company up to becoming managing director following the death of his father Edwin in 2002.

Jonothan Holden shows some of the malted barley used in the beer

He spoke about the history of the brewery and how the art of brewing had changed over time.

He said: "The brewery started in 1915 in the centre of the Park Inn, but obviously things got a bit too big and so they bought some more pubs to be able to expand the business and the three cottages which were on site and turned them into the brewery.

"After that, they never looked back in terms of expanding and it was my great-grandmother Lucy Blanche who started it all as she got the passion for it and after her son Teddy came back from university, she bought a pub for him and he started brewing in earnest in the brewery itself.

Head brewer John Bradbury works on one of the new brews

"The process has changed over time as we've changed some equipment, although the mash tun and the copper dates back to the 1940s. There's a few adaptation's we've made so that we can keep the yeast in better condition and the quality control is far better and things were very different back in those days."

The brewery has stayed within the family since the first iteration of Holden's Brewery, with Jonothan Holden the fourth generation and his daughter Charlotte and son George are already part of the operations, with 19-year-old George creating an American pale ale called Sun Burst.

The brewery is always busy brewing a new batch

Mr Holden said that while a few changes had been made, the central principle of the brewery had not changed and the work to ensure consistency continued, while also acknowledging that the products may diversify in time as the market changed.

He said: "The main thing is quality and if you can do that and keep that consistency of the quality out there, then that's what people want.

Staff work to supply the orders

"We've taken on what has been done in the past and tried to carry that on because that's been so successful, but moving forward, I think we've got to look at different avenues and different products as the market has changed and pubs have changed.

Jonothan Holden oversees one of the brews as it ferments

"People are wanting different things and while we still have that traditional market out there, there is a whole new audience to satisfy which, hopefully, some of the new beers will do that and fill gap.

"We do still remember that Golden Glow and Black Country Bitter are still very much us and part of our heritage and is something we're not going to forget as that's the way we've always worked."

The brewery has a constant flow of kegs around

The beer brewed by Holden's is unique to that brewery, with the brewing process and the types of yeast used, as well as the water and ingredients a closely guarded secret within the walls of the brewery and the key to its identity.

That identity and that history are very special to Holden's Brewery and to Jonothan Holden, who said that its status as a leading Black Country brewery was one which was very special to him, as well as being a partner to other breweries as they were coming up.

He said: "It really is special when you look back at the history and the amount of brewers that we did have in the Black Country and while there's been a resurgence over the last few years, a few have dropped off, so to still be here and still brewing with lots of happy customers is brilliant.

The brewery has up to 18 large vessels full of beer

"With the other breweries, it's always been other people to work with as this has always been a great industry and everyone is there to help each other and, hopefully, it will always be like that.

"We have our neighbours Bathams, who have been around for and are still here and brewing and Black Country Ales still brew locally, so the area is still thriving for brewing.

The storage area is full of different beers, as well as ciders, gins and tonic water

"We are all from the Black Country and this month is a celebration of our heritage and everything we've produced as the area is famous for manufacturing quality products and that's something I think to think we are synonymous for."

Holden's Brewery is one of the many breweries which is seen as quintessentially Black Country. Here is a list of some of the other well-known Black Country breweries:

Black Country Ales

Black Country Ales continues to brew beer at the Old Bull's Head in Gornal

Located in Lower Gornal, beer has been brewed on the site of the Old Bull's Head since 1834 by Edward Guest.

The brewery was mothballed after the Second World War, but was reformed in 2004 and still uses much of its original equipment, while also owning and operating numerous pubs across the region.

The brewing plant at The Old Bull’s Head has capacity to produce up to 60 firkins (small barrels) of beer each batch, with the best known and most popular beers being Pig on the Wall, Bradley's Finest Golden and Fireside.

AJ's Ales

Andy and Charlotte Dukes of AJ Ales in Walsall. PIC: Andy Dukes

Run by husband and wife team Andy and Charlotte Dukes, AJ Ale's is a micro-brewery based in Walsall with a tap house on site.

The brewery was set up by Andy Dukes in 2014 after learning his trade at Highgate brewery then, following the closure of the brewery in 2010, moved on to Blue Bear Brewery in Worcester where his duties included responsibility for the day to day brewing giving him further opportunity to hone his skills.

Over the past decade, he has created more than 20 different ales including his bestseller, S.P.A 4.2% which is a smooth pale ale brewed with Australian hops that a peach aroma and tropical fruity flavour.

Mr Dukes uses a four-barrel brewing system and a normal brewing day will see him produce 144 gallons of beer, enough to fill 1,152 pint glasses.

Banks's Brewery

Banks's Brewery has been brewing in Wolverhampton since 1875

Located in Wolverhampton, Banks's is the world's biggest producer of Mild ale, making three different varieties: Mild, Dark Mild, and Mansfield Mild.

Banks’s Brewery has been brewing beer since 1875 and the Victorian Park Brewery has remained faithful to its long-standing principal that to brew the best beers, it must use the best natural, local ingredients.

The company owning Banks's was renamed Marstons in 2006 and has become one of the leading brewing and pub-owning groups in the UK, at one point employing 12,000 people at its six breweries and 2,100 pubs.

Bathams

Bathams Brewery has been run by six generations since the 1870s

Bathams was founded in 1877 and has been run by six generations of the Bathams family from the brewery in Brierley Hill.

The company has continued to expand from 1882 when Daniel Batham senior became the landlord of the White Horse in Cradley Heath.

It produces three cask conditioned beers, Best Bitter (4.3%), Mild (3.5%) and XXX (6.3%), a Christmas special and is currently run by brothers Tim and Matt Batham.

It is one of few breweries that still use 54-gallon hogshead casks and owns twelve pubs across the Black Country.

Green Duck

Green Duck Brewery have been endorsed by none other than George the Stourbridge Junction Station cat

Green Duck Brewery was founded in 2013 in Stourbridge by a group of friends with a "Desire to produce modern, innovative and approachable beers."

The brewery has been a regular setting for events, ranging from beer festivals to horror movie festivals and charity events to help a range of charities.

It held a crowdfunding campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic to help it by new drink vessels, raising £25,000 to buy four vessels.

It even released a beer in tribute to George the Stourbridge Junction cat.

Fountain Brewery

The Fountain pub in Gornal bought the Morton brewery in Essington to help brew its own beer. Photo: Google Street Map

The Fountain Brewery in Essington is owned by the Fountain Pub in Lower Gornal, which bought the brewery in April 2023 to help supply the pub.

Previously Morton Brewery, it now supplies a range of beers to the Fountain, with the first beer Fountain Ales Bit of Citra brewed and put on sale in May 2023.

The Fountain, which is based on Temple Street, offers a choice of 10 real ales to its customers.

Sarah Hughes

Sarah Hughes Brewery has been brewing award-winning beers for more than 150 years

The traditional Black Country Victorian tower brewery and public house in Sedgley was bought at auction in 1921 by Sarah Hughes.

It brewed home-brewed ales until 1957 when the brewery closed, but after 30 years lapse, her grandson John Hughes restored the brewery in 1987, keeping the traditional art of brewing alive.

Beers have been brewed on the premises for more than 150 years, with the Dark Ruby a favourite at beer festivals and an award-winning brew, while the Surprise and Pale Amber are also big favourites at the Beacon Hotel in Sedgley.

Davenports

Davenports produces a range of beers as well as owning and running pubs in the region

Based in Smethwick, Davenports is one of the largest brewing and pub retailing companies in the region, with a bespoke artisan brewery, distribution centre and head office.

As well as producing the Original, Mild, IPA and Gold Ale, Davenports also operates a large number of pubs, including City Centre venue bars, traditional ‘Heart of the Community’ pubs, hotels, night clubs and event venues.

Craddocks Brewery

Craddocks Brewery provides beer for four pubs around the region

The brewery was created following the opening of two pubs in Stourbridge town centre.

The Plough and Harrow was the first, opened in 2006, then the Duke William in 2009 and the brewery was installed at the Duke William in March 2011.

The next two years the focus of the company was on perfecting the beers and remaining traditional and true to the local heritage of small, family-run pub and brewery companies.

It became famous for Dottie the Dray horse, who would work every Sunday delivering the beer to the Plough and Harrow.