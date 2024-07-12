Landmark former chip shop rebuilt at museum is a nod to the culinary past of the Black Country

Hobbs & Sons Restaurant was once a fixture of Dudley town centre, somewhere for people wanting authentic fish and chips cooked in beef dripping to go and satisfy their cravings, but appeared to have been consigned to history when it closed in 2006.

However, as a number of much-loved buildings have had happen, the restaurant and takeaway was given a new lease of life after being bought and rebuilt, brick by brick, on the 1930's High Street at the Black Country Living Museum.

The restaurant has been set up to look at how it might have looked in 1935

The museum also painstakingly worked to resurrect the restaurant as it would have appeared in 1935, right down to the tables, chairs and pictures inside the restaurant before it opened to the public in 2009.

Since then, it has become one of, if not the most, popular parts of any visit to the Black Country Living Museum, with long queues visible throughout the day as people wait to get their hands on a portion of fish and chips from staff members in authentic period clothing.