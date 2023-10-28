Chester Zoo reveals its plans for Christmas

Finishing touches being put on the 'life-sized' animal lanterns

Among the plans for this winter are are a newly re-imagined Lanterns and Light trail featuring hundreds of colourful illuminated animal lanterns.

Guests on the trail will get to meet an array of costumed characters including Father Christmas, and the zoo has also teamed up with Sony Music to add festive soundscapes and a selection of ground-breaking installations.

There will also be a world-first, as a giant, four-metre-tall, interactive 3D woolly mammoth hologram will be revealed and is to take centre stage at the 127-acre zoo.

Other new features include an ultraviolet walkway with luminous animal faces, colour-changing rainforests, illuminated dolphins that seem to leap from moats and waterways, a huge fire garden, as well as a variety of fairground rides and Christmas market stalls.

The dazzling display has previously received widespread public acclaim, with funds raised from ticket sales supporting the zoo’s charitable conservation mission to help nature survive and thrive.

Gemma Wright, Senior Admissions & Membership Manager at the zoo, said: “There are only three weeks to go until we kick off the festive period with the biggest, brightest and most spectacular light trail ever staged at Chester Zoo.

“This year we’ve incorporated some of the latest 3D technology and we’ll be debuting a world-first hologram that’s been specially created just for us and our guests. Visitors will be in awe as they come face-to-face with a giant, life-sized woolly mammoth along with all of our exciting new additions.

“We’ll also be bringing back some family favourites from years gone by, including hundreds of colourful animal lanterns, joyful interactive puppets and Father Christmas himself who will be spreading his festive cheer.

“Importantly though, Lanterns and Light is not only a fabulous way for people to make incredible memories while getting into the spirit of Christmas – it helps our charity zoo continue to ensure some of the world’s most threatened species survive and thrive for generations to come.”

Tickets are now on sale for Lanterns and Light which is scheduled to run across 33 special evenings from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, December 31, with entry slots from 4pm – 8pm.